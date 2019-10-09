Mobile voter registration stations scheduled through October in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Election Authority is setting up mobile registration stations around the county.
The first station was set up Wednesday in the Lindenwood University Library.
Mobile registration stations will be at the following locations for the rest of October:
- Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Charles County Parks Fall Harvest Festival, Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Hwy DD, Defiance, MO 63341
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Charles County Fall Career Expo, Spencer Road Library, 427 Spencer Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376
- Friday, Oct. 18 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Jack O'Glow Walk, St. Charles County Heritage Museum, 1630 Heritage Landing, St. Peters, MO 63303
