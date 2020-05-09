ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mobile COVID-19 test opened for people last week in north St. Louis City and appointments were not be required.
The drive-up testing site was at the Victor Roberts Building at 1408 N Kingshighway Blvd and was open from 9 a.m. through noon.
In a press release, Rep. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis, said the new test site had a large turnout with over 50 people who got tested.
[MORE: Here are the COVID-19 testing sites in St. Louis region, Metro East]
“This past Sunday, St. Louis posted its highest number of new cases for a single day since the outbreak began,” Roberts said. “Of the seventy residents of the city who have died, 67 percent are African American. We desperately needed more testing sites accessible in the area where the virus has proven most devastating.”
Missouri reached 9,740 cases on Friday. At least 477 people have died across the state during the outbreak.
