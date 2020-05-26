FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As unemployment numbers rise a local church is ramping up its efforts to feed those in need.
Tuesday Life Church in Fenton hosted a mobile market, where cars drove up and people received fresh fruits and vegetables, along with other items.
Life Church's senior pastor Josh Shelton said they've donated food for the last 12 years but the need ramped up in the last couple of months.
“In this time, there are lots of people who are in need of assistance who haven't needed assistance before,” Shelton said. “People are losing their jobs and losing income and not being able to get unemployment yet, or at all. So a lot of people who haven't needed it in the past need it now."
St. Louis Area Foodbank partners with mobile food markets. To find out when the next one will be near you look below:
St. Louis City, MO
Wed., May 27, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia South Broadway, 3930 South Broadway, St Louis, 63118
Fri., May 29, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Affinia, 1717 Biddle St., St. Louis, 63106
Fri., May 29, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, 5261 Delmar Blvd., St Louis, 63108
Fri., May 29, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, People's Health, 5701 Delmar Ave., St. Louis, 63112
St. Louis County, MO
Tues., May 26, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, Trinity Church, 3515 Shackleford Florissant, 63031
Tues, May 26, 10 a.m., Mobile Market, Life Church Food Pantry, 1416 Larkin Williams Dr., Fenton, 63026
Thurs., May 28, 11 a.m., Mobile Market, All Nations Resource Center, 6815 Page Blvd, St. Louis, 63133
Thurs., May 28, 3 p.m., Mobile Market, Refuge and Restoration Church, 11801 West Florissant, St Louis, 63033
Fri., May 29, 9 a.m., Mobile Market, Sharing Our Sources, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood. 63042
Jefferson County, MO
Thurs., May 28,5 p.m., Mobile Market, Victory Church, 1 Victory Drive, Pevely, 63070
Fri., May 29, 12 p.m., Mobile Market, Herculaneum UMC, 672 Main St., Herculaneum, 63048
Lincoln County, MO
Thurs., May 28, 1 p.m., Mobile Market, Shooter's Saloon, 213 Broadway, Elsberry, 63343
Perry County, IL
Thurs., May 28, 11 a.m., Food Fair, Least of the Brethren, 407 South Douglas St., Pinckneyville, 62274
