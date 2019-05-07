ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Mobile Health Screening Van will return to Metro locations Tuesday.
The van offers free mobile health screening services at locations around St. Louis City and St. Louis County twice a week.
The mobile screening van will visit seven designated Metro Transit Centers on Tuesdays and Fridays, once a month between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., from May 7 through Oct. 25.
Below is the van’s schedule:
Tuesdays:
- First Tuesday of the month: Grand MetroLink Station (3560 Scott Avenue)
- Second Tuesday of the month: UMSL South Metro Transit Center (7790 Natural Bridge Road)
- Third Tuesday of the month: Riverview Transit Center (9000 Riverview Drive)
- Fourth Tuesday of the month: North County Transit Center (3140 Pershall Road)
Fridays:
- First Friday of the month: Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center (250 DeBaliviere Avenue)
- Second Friday of the month: Wellston Transit Center (6420 Plymouth Avenue)
- Third Friday of the month: Civic Center Transit Center (401 South 14th Street)
Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.