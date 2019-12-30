ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City leaders are testing a program that provides social services to crime victims, and it’s a pairing they hope will have a positive affect at combating crime.
The Mobile Crisis Prevention Team pairs officers with social workers when responding to crimes across the city.
They’re a group of trained and skilled social workers who help police address the root cause of why individuals commit crimes.
Ronnie Robinson’s son Breyon Robison was killed in 2018. Robinson believes the program will be beneficial.
“So far I’ve been fortunate to keep going but that doesn’t mean I don’t get a slum in life,” said Robinson. “People feel like you can talk to somebody but only if you can talk to them in confidence.”
The city and police say members of the team will help victims of crime by offering them mental and family services, minutes after police arrive on scene.
The city first rolled out this program over the summer.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement about the program;
"We know we can't just arrest our way out of violent crime. We have to get to the root causes of social issues before they become criminal issues. That's why it's so important we have this partnership between our police and community health workers, who are out in the field working together in north St. Louis. We're hopeful that once we gather some data and learn about how this pilot program unfolded, we'll be able to identify some funding sources to sustain it long-term."
