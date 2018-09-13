JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri senator is proposing a regulation to ensure U.S. presidential candidates are mentally fit to lead.
In response to a controversial tweet about the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria by President Donald Trump, State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal of University City, filed a senate resolution that would require presidential candidates to undergo a psychological screening. The resolution would directly affect President Donald Trump, who filed his 2020 reelection campaign earlier last year.
“America lost citizens and I lost family in the deadly hurricane that struck Puerto Rico less than one year ago,” Sen. Chappelle-Nadal said. “This morning, the president spoke about those deaths on social media. Mr. President – my uncle’s death is not fiction, it is one of nearly 3,000 heartbreaking examples of a reality you refuse to acknowledge.”
3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018
.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018
“This was done by Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico,” Pres. Donald Trump said in a tweet.
If Congress passed a federal law requiring presidential candidates to undergo a psychological screening, it would be completed by an independent psychologist chosen by a panel of military experts. The resolution goes on to say the screening results would be made public.
In 2017, Senator Chappelle-Nadal expressed hope on Facebook that President Trump would be assassinated. The opinionated lawmaker did not resign during the controversy, later apologizing for the comment. The senator was later censured for her social media comments aimed at the president.
#Missouri Senator posted, then deleted a Facebook comment in which she hoped "Trump is assassinated" #News4 #KMOV Maria Chappelle-Nadal pic.twitter.com/FXUQVpXr58— KMOV (@KMOV) August 17, 2017
In January, President Trump did in fact have a mental exam.
According to The White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, Trump scored a perfect 30/30 on a test called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.
