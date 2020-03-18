ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) released a statement saying she will self-quarantine after being in a meeting with a colleague last week who tested positive for COVID-19.
Wagner, who represents the 2nd District of Missouri, said she will be self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution.
"While I feel fine and am not exhibiting any symptoms, I will follow the advice of the Attending Physician until cleared," Wagner said in a statement. "In the meantime I will continue to work remotely through teleconference as Congress works to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.”
Wagner's statement comes after two congressmen tested positive Wednesday. Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida was the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus. Shortly after Diaz-Balart's announcement, Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah tweeted that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. Read more on this here.
Wagner represents portions of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.
