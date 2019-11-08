WINFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Missouri police department is going viral for its tongue-in-cheek warning about "untrustworthy drug dealers."
The Winfield Police Department said some "untrustworthy drug dealers are using their cell phone, instead of a certified scale, to display the weight of" what they are selling.
“By placing the drugs on their cell phone, they can type in whatever weight they want, claiming it was the weight agreed upon during your transaction,” the department posted on Facebook.
The police department wants to help people avoid becoming a victim of the scam. They said officers can assist people by weighing their purchase to ensure they didn’t get cheated out of what they paid for.
If you can't meet with an officer, the department said they would like you to call their office. In addition, officers would "be happy to contact your drug dealer" to speak with them.
