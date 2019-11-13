(KMOV.com) - In about six weeks, medical marijuana becomes legal in Missouri but there won't actually be any product to buy then.
In the meantime, companies that applied for medical marijuana licenses are already looking through resumes to prepare to hire, just in case they are awarded a license.
Dr. Cheryl Watkins-Moore, chief strategy and marketing officer for Real Cannabis Co., says if the state approves her company's medical marijuana business plan, they will need to fill at least 100 jobs.
"We are so excited, we are, I think, all the emotions. We are sitting on pins and needles but we are really excited to be part of a new industry, a growing industry, something new here in Missouri," said Watkins-Moore.
As of this week, Missouri's Department of Public Health already approved more than 18,000 medical marijuana patient cards. Knowing the demand will be there is part of the reason dozens of people who applied for one of the more than 300 licenses to dispense, grow, and manufacture are trying to get a head start on hiring at MoCannTrade's hiring fair Wednesday night.
"Those that want to be in cultivation, they are going to be looking for people with background in agriculture or horticulture. Those with infused product license are going to want those with experience in manufacturing, processing," said Jack Cardetti, spokesperson for MoCannTrade.
Of course, the dispensaries will be looking for people with retail and health backgrounds. But it could be months before they are checking out customers.
"We anticipate that the first time a Missouri patient will be able to walk into a licensed dispensary will be late spring, early summer next year because, of course, these facilities have to get built out, they have to get inspected by the Missouri Department of Health to make sure they are safe and secure, and of course there is the grow cycle for marijuana," said Cardetti.
Even though patient cards are already being approved, the state won't announce who they are granting cultivation, dispensary, testing, or manufacturing licenses to until the beginning of the year. Then, the product still needs time grow here in Missouri before it ever hits the shelf.
"That's part of the education process here. People are really excited, they've gotten their cards, but we do have to set expectations here," said Cardetti
