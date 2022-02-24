MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri legislature approved a supplemental budget Thursday, which includes nearly $2 billion for Missouri K-12 schools.
Missouri is one of the last states in the country to approve federal school funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Missouri was a little bit behind other states to get this federal funding appropriated," said Matt Michelson, director of education policy for the Missouri State Teachers Association. "I think, first and foremost, when people think about the pandemic, they think about the learning lost and what districts can do to address that."
School districts had to outline how they plan to use the funding. Districts like St. Louis Public Schools have already been approved to receive funding. SLPS is expected to receive more than $100 million.
"Excited, quite frankly. Really excited," said SLPS superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams. "This is the third iteration of dollars that have come. The largest iteration, quite frankly. In some cases, the resource amounts have increased. The costs have increased because they're just not that plentiful."
Aside from personal protective equipment, staffing and summer/tutoring programs, SLPS is looking to fund transportation.
"The notion of not having drivers on a regular basis has had us to go out, secure a second bus company--or a second and third bus company--so, make up for some of those gaps that are occurring," Dr. Adams said.
Parkway Schools has spent more than $5 million in COVID-related expenses since the pandemic started. Almost half has been for staffing, and the next biggest expense is for things like personal protective equipment.
Educators and lawmakers expect Gov. Mike Parson to sign off on the bill.
