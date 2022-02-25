MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri lawmaker wants to temporarily get rid of the gas tax in the state as prices may rise due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Republican State Rep. Adam Schwadron of St. Charles proposed a bill that would get rid of the gas tax for six months. It could save drivers 19-and-a-half cents a gallon.
