ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Missouri Governor Mike Parson was in St. Louis Tuesday to push the importance of STEM education.
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Late last month the Governor announced a special session to focus on the passage of computer science course access.
Gov. Parson spoke at non-profit ‘Launch Code,’ a program that helps nearly 1,300 people enter the tech workforce by providing free training and matching them with potential employers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.