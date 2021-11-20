ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 vaccine rates are higher during the first three weeks of November compared to October.
According to data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, from November 1 to November 19, more than 392,000 COVID vaccines were given. That is more than October's 237,000 in the first three weeks of the month.
"We're doing about 40, 50 boosters a day," Emilee Murry said, a pharmacist at Ladue Pharmacy.
With people spending more time indoors as temperatures drop, health officials are encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster. The FDA and CDC recently approved the booster shot for everyone 18 and older.
Murry said she felt less people were getting tested for COVID-19 this time of year because more people feel comfortable after being vaccinated.
