JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Federal funding is now flowing into the State of Missouri, but one state leader says she's going to keep a very watchful eye on how it's spent.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says she is creating an online portal so anyone can go online to track how federal funding is being allocated in the state.
She says she will be auditing the spending, just as her predecessor did for stimulus funds during the 2008 recession.
“We are going to ensure there is accountability on this massive amount of money that is coming into the state,” Galloway said.
Galloway says working remotely isn't stopping her office from keeping a close eye on spending. She says there will soon be $2 billion coming to Missouri from the CARES Act, which was recently passed by Congress to provide relief from the coronavirus crisis. Much of that money will be spent quickly.
“When things are done quickly, sometimes there is a lack of transparency or lack of understanding on how the money is going to be utilized. Missourians deserve to know how the money is going to be spent and the process around that spending,” Galloway said.
Already, the state has announced funds are going to the Department of Transportation and the Department of Labor.
“I think that as the CARES Act money starts to flow through the state, we will see an uptick in whistleblower hotline calls, as decisions around this money is made and then is started to be doled out,” Galloway said.
Galloway is running for governor against GOP incumbent Mike Parson. He says he will ensure the funds are used properly.
"The State Auditor will have a role to play when this is all over, she's going to go back and she's going to be able to audit these accounts that we're dealing with. But until that day comes, right now, you know, we're going to continue to do what we do from the governor's office and her duties will come later on."
Galloway says she's just doing the job as auditor.
“I take my job as watchdog for taxpayers very seriously,” Galloway said.
Galloway's office was in the process of big audits of the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County long before COVID-19 hit.
She says the local leaders are obviously very busy, so some reports may be a little delayed, but she says they will continue the work they had already started.
