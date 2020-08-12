ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA) released a statement coming out against any potential plan allowing concurrent jurisdiction with the attorney general as Governor Mike Parson suggested this week in regards to an alleged backlog of murder cases in St. Louis.

“The best control is local control. Vesting the Attorney General with new original or concurrent jurisdiction erodes the ability of local voters to decide who will seek justice on their behalf should they be victimized by crime. Further, any attempt to vest the attorney general with jurisdiction to prosecute homicides without the request of the elected prosecuting attorney fundamentally changes our system of local, independent prosecution that has served the citizens of Missouri well since 1875,” MAPA said in its release.

St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar is the president of the association.

Earlier this week, Parson proposed legislation that would allow the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to prosecute some of the murder cases in the city, saying the number of charges filed doesn’t add up to the number of murder cases. However, News 4 fact checked those claims from the governor and found they gave an incomplete picture of what is happening with murder cases.

So far in 2020, 163 people have been killed in the city of St. Louis. Of those murders, 44 suspects have been arrested, according to police. Prosecutors have charged 34 of them.

The statement from MAPA says the organization has consistently fought against proposals for concurrent jurisdiction with the attorney general “because these proposals undermine the independence and autonomy of locally elected prosecutors. Our system, which for 145 years has provided for independent local prosecutors, should not be abrogated in the rush of a special session.”

Other board members of the MAPA who signed the statement besides Lohmar include Dan Patterson (Greene County Prosecuting Attorney), Annie GIbson (Daviess County Prosecuting Attorney), Robert Russell (Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney), Amy Fite (Christian County Prosecuting Attorney), Jean Peters Baker (Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney) and Russell Oliver (Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney).

You can read the full statement below: