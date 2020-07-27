MLS4TheLou will announce St. Louis' MLS team's name on August 13, but what were some of the suggestions sent in?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MLS4TheLou will announce St. Louis' MLS team's name in a couple weeks, but what will it be?

MLS4TheLou name suggestions
Last fall, the team asked for name suggestions and today they shared some of the names after more than 5,000 entries. There was a wide range of suggestions, like the Capybaras.
 
Someone suggested the Chupacabras. A chupacabra comes from Latin American popular culture. It's a a monstrous creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood, it's as a fearsome as it is nonexistent.
 
How does the St. Louis Lazer Snakes sound to you?
 
When you open it up to the internet, you are bound to get something like this, the Kicky McKickerton's Football Club.
 
The team will reveal its name on August 13 with a virtual event.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.