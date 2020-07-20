ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MLS4TheLou will be announcing the city's the team's name, colors and crest in a virtual event next month.
The soccer club originally planned on hosting a big party to celebrate the news with the St. Louis soccer community, but due to the ongoing pandemic, things changed. Instead, the team is hosting a virtual unveil event on August 13
They still want the community to be part of the historic announcement, so they're picking 700 fans and a cardboard cutout of them to be in the room when they make the announcement.
Soccer fans will be able to tune in to the livestreamed event and some fans will even receive an official scarf featuring the club name and crest delivered right to their door.
Want your face to be at the historic event? Visit here to fill out some general information and upload a photo of yourself.
