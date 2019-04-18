LOS ANGELES (KMOV.com) - MLS owners voted to expand by three teams on Thursday, meaning St. Louis may be virtually assured of a franchise.
While the league made no decision regarding which cities would be awarded franchises, the MLS commissioner was authorized to advance talks with ownership groups in St. Louis and Sacramento, two cities seen as very likely to land teams.
The local ownership group, MLS4TheLou, said MLS Commissioner Don Garber was in town recently to gauge corporate support.
The league currently has 24 teams with three franchises set to start play within the next two years. The vote Thursday was to expand to 30 teams.
MLS4TheLou later released a statement saying:
“We are thrilled to hear about this development coming out of the MLS Board of Governor’s meeting today. Obviously this increases the likelihood of fulfilling our dream of securing an MLS team for St. Louis, but there’s still work to be done and this doesn’t guarantee us an expansion spot. We look forward to continue working with MLS and Commissioner Garber towards our goal of bringing MLS to the country’s soccer capital.”
