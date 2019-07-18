ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MLS4TheLou has announced that the proceeds from their apparel sales will now go to Ray Leisure Park Soccer Complex.
The new complex project will be led by the team of LifeWise STL and the Gateway Welcome Project.
LifeWise STL is a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization which helps economically disadvantaged individuals and families.
The Gateway Welcome Project previously constructed a soccer field for the Nahed Chapman New American Academy, an SLPS transitional school for newcomer refugee and immigrant students.
As part of the new donation towards Ray Leisure Soccer Park Complex, MLS4TheLou will begin selling new apparel, including three new t-shirts (Navy, Light Blue and Red) and a koozie, as part of a collaboration with Series Six Company.
Previously, $100,000 in funds were allocated to Saint Louis Public Schools and Matthews-Dickie Boys' and Girls' Club to provide children with soccer equipment. Half the money came from proceeds from MLS4TheLou hats and scarves, while the other half came from a donation match by Enterprise. Each organization received $50,000.
