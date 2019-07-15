NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- The MLS4TheLou ownership group made their formal presentation to the MLS Expansion Committee Monday.
The presentation detailed the plan to secure an MLS team for St. Louis.
During the three hour meeting, the ownership group laid out their proposal, highlighting the strength of the female-led ownership group and their ties to the St. Louis community through business and philanthropy.
They also discussed their vision for a proposed soccer-specific stadium in St. Louis Downtown West.
“First, we want to thank Major League Soccer and the Expansion Committee for the opportunity to share our ownership group’s vision for an MLS team in St. Louis,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz in a statement. “We’re confident our proposal puts St. Louis in the best position to bring MLS to America’s first soccer capital.”
The ownership group also focused on St. Louis’ strong support for an MLS team, highlighting the business community’s commitment to corporate sponsorships and St. Louis fans turnout for various sporting events in St. Louis. The Blues championship run and subsequent parade was used as an example.
“This city has shown time-and-time again they’re ready for an MLS team,” said Kindle Betz. “From record-breaking attendance for the PGA Championship to the hysteria of the Blues winning the Stanley Cup, selling out watch parties at Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium for Game 7, our city knows how to show up and support our sports teams and there’s absolutely no reason to doubt they would show up day-in-and-day-out for MLS.”
MLS has not released any information on when a decision on the next expansion teams will be announced.
MLS later released the following statement:
“Today the ownership group representing St. Louis’ Major League Soccer expansion bid made a formal presentation to the MLS expansion committee and league executives in New York City. We had a productive meeting with the St. Louis group and look forward to continuing our discussions with them.
“In addition, representatives from Charlotte’s MLS expansion bid visited MLS’ offices today to provide an update.
“Major League Soccer also continues to work closely with the ownership group representing Sacramento’s expansion bid, and we expect to meet again soon.
“The ownership groups from Charlotte, Las Vegas, Sacramento, St. Louis and other potential expansion markets are scheduled to attend MLS All-Star week festivities later this month in Orlando.”
