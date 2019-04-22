ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time, we're hearing from the MLS4TheLou ownership group after they released professional soccer stadium renderings over the weekend.
"We want to make sure that whole district, if you will, is vibrant and full of life 365 days a year not just on game days," said Carolyn Kindle Betz with MLS4TheLou.
The proposed stadium would be built west of Union Station where an interchange of I-64 now sits along Market Street in the Downtown West area.
The images of the square-shaped stadium were released over the weekend on Twitter. The group tweeted that stadium was more than a “sports arena”, and is “a reflection of St. Louis’ rich history and a look forward into the future.”
The seating capacity for the stadium is expected to be from about 22,000 to 25,000.
It would be an open-air stadium with a translucent canopy that would allow light in to grow grass, but also protect fans from the elements. The stadium will also feature retail and restaurant space.
"I think people are so excited about what it's going to bring to downtown and the Downtown West neighborhood," said Kindle Betz.
The stadium would sit just blocks from Union Station which is also going through it's own redevelopment. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is being built and is expected to open in November. A Ferris wheel is also slated to open earlier in August.
The Union Station Hotel General Manager said Monday they are excited about the possibility of a stadium nearby.
"We believe its pretty fantastic actually. It's going to completely liven the whole area up," General Manager Tim Cooper said.
It all hinges on Major League Soccer choosing St. Louis for an expansion team. MLS recently announced it's adding three teams to make a total of 30 in the league.
MLS4TheLou has been formally invited to make a presentation to the MLS Expansion Committee. The date of that presentation is unknown.
"I want to make sure we deliver an exceptional presentation that reminds MLS that we are the next team that they should award," Kindle Betz said.
Kindle Betz said they were told by MLS they would decide by the end of 2019 on expansion teams, but recently they've heard MLS could make an announcement by the MLS All Star Game in July.
A link to the organization’s website provides more information on the stadium proposal.
The land where the stadium is proposed to be built is still owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT's Commission authorized the sale of the land to the city at a November 2018 meeting within 18 months at a fair market value price. It's likely that deal would not be finalized until after the team is awarded.
MLS4TheLou is now focusing on working with fans to get their input on stadium design and amenities. They also are working on cooperate sponsorship.
