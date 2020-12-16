ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The first steel beam being placed Monday signaled the next phase of construction beginning on the new MLS Stadium in St. Louis.
"A stadium is not just about the sports event that's happening there, it's what it brings to the rest of the area and the rest of the community," said Demver Callahan, the senior project superintendent.
After only 10 months since they first broke ground on the stadium site, they are now transitioning into the structural phase of construction starting this week, which includes steel beams in the ground to create a concourse level to wrap around the stadium.
"We are about 60% complete with our foundation portion of the job. As work progresses, we'll continue through the next several months until it ends. We started structural steel on Monday, about 5,300 tons of structural steel on this project that will go for the next several months as well."
Callahan said they have approximately 170 workers on-site currently working five days a week. They have been able to remain on schedule for completion in 2023 despite challenges with weather and the coronavirus pandemic.
"COVID-19 has definitely added a dynamic that none of us really planned for. It's ever-evolving," Callahan said. "We have really good compliance here. We really haven't seen in slow-downs in labor, we've seen no real shortage in materials so far. No on-site transmissions."
Callahan has worked on many major projects before, such as the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He said the most rewarding part is to see how the stadiums transform the communities around them.
"What we normally see with a major sports venue within a city and within a region especially in the urban areas of a city, it really starts to transform neighborhoods and starts to bring in new businesses" he said. "There are now opportunities for local businesses to start to engage and thrive. I think, for me, that's the thing that really drives it. It's brand new, it's something new to the area and it will be pretty exciting."
