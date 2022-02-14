You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MLS stadium naming rights to be announced Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The naming rights to the MLS stadium in downtown St. Louis will be announced Tuesday morning, St. Louis City SC tells News 4.

An announcement will be made at 10:00 a.m. on the team's YouTube page.  

The team is scheduled to start play in 2023.

