ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We’re another step closer to seeing the MLS4TheLou stadium built in the Downtown West neighborhood after the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a pair of bills authorizing the stadium project.

The Board of Aldermen approved Board Bills 215 and 216 with a 22-1 vote that authorizes the Master Redevelopment Agreement for the soccer stadium project which will include a 22,500-seat soccer stadium, team officers, practice fields, a newly-renovated Aloe Plaza West, and other street and sidewalk improvements.

The bills now head to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s desk for final approval.

MLS4TheLou released the following statement on the approval of the bills:

“The decision by the Board of Aldermen to pass the two bills, sponsored by Lewis Reed and co-sponsored by 17 Aldermen and Alderwomen, related to our stadium district is another significant milestone towards making our vision for Downtown West a reality. We’re incredibly thankful for all the City Officials who have worked with us tirelessly over the last 15 months on a fair plan that combines a large private investment and site-specific user taxes with our ownership group assuming all future risk for this development by owning the stadium and land. This is another exciting day for the fans, City and region as we get closer to our team taking the pitch for the 2022 MLS season.”

The ownership group for the stadium will cover most of the cost of the more than $200 million facility, but is asking for some city incentives to cover the cost of some infrastructure improvements.

If the project moves forward with no significant delays, the stadium is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.