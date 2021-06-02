ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Commissioner of Major League Soccer traded in his suit for a hard hat on Wednesday, touring the construction site of what will become St. Louis's newest franchise and first MLS stadium.
Commissioner Don Garber toured the site along with St. Louis City SC C.E.O. Carolyn Kindle Betz, noting the progress that's been made despite the pandemic.
"Their plan for the stadium, which is incredibly ambitious, is something I think will be very, very valuable for the city and the entire community," said Garber.
In addition to the stadium, construction on training facilities, a fan pavilion, team store and headquarters will add to the entire campus. According to Kindle Betz, the project is currently on schedule and will be complete in late summer of 2022.
"I will say at the end of the day the workers come in every single day, they work hard and I think we're pleasantly surprised with how smooth everything has been going. I hope that continues," she said.
The pandemic pushed the team's season back to March of 2023, but Kindle Betz is hopeful once the stadium is complete, the organization can begin holding events and giving tours, helping fans to familiarize themselves with the new campus.
"I think the thing that strikes me is the sheer size of it," said Garber. "Here we are in downtown going under a massive street that's been here for a long time."
Construction will include an access tunnel underneath Market Street, providing easy accessibility from four directions to the stadium. An overpass and several ramps along I-64 have been removed to make room for the project.
"We had a great amount of excitement and enthusiasm about bringing MLS to the city of St. Louis and they overdeliver every time we get together," said Garber.
Fans who purchased reservations for season tickets last fall can expect a call from the team once details are finalized in the coming months, according to Kindle Betz.
