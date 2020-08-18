ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Martin Luther King Bridge will open Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said on Monday, after months of delays.
The bridge was supposed to open in fall 2019, but several delays followed; the most recent delay in reopening was due to flooding.
The bridge closed in August 2018 so crews could perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.