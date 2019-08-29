ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis-area commuters who prefer to cross the Mississippi River on the Martin Luther King Bridge will have to wait quite a while longer for the bridge to reopen.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that flooding this spring and summer has delayed a construction project on the bridge that closed in August of last year. It was originally expected to reopen this fall.
Now, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the bridge work won't be complete until next summer.
IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell says the flooding impacted train routes. He says the diverted trains were rerouted to tracks under the bridge project, preventing IDOT from being able to safely remove a section of the existing bridge.
The construction work is on the Illinois side.
