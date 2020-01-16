ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Martin Luther King Bridge is having its re-opening delayed again, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said on Thursday.
READ: MLK Bridge remaining closed until next year, IDOT says
The bridge was supposed to open in fall 2019, but now it will not happen until mid to late summer.
The recent delay is not the first time the re-open date has been pushed back. At a press conference in June, IDOT officials said the timeline had shifted. An IDOT official said the reason for the delay in reopening the bridge was because of flooding.
The bridge closed in August 2019 so crews could perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways.
A new reopening date for the bridge has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.