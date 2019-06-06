ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Martin Luther King Bridge will not reopen as planned.
The bridge was supposed to open this fall but during a Thursday morning press conference, Illinois Department of Transpiration officials said the timeline has shifted. An IDOT official said the reason for the delay in reopening the bridge is because of flooding.
The bridge closed last August so crews could perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways.
A new reopening date for the bridge has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.