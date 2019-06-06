Martin Luther King Bridge closed for a year

The Martin Luther King Bridge (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Martin Luther King Bridge will not reopen as planned.  

The bridge was supposed to open this fall but during a Thursday morning press conference, Illinois Department of Transpiration officials said the timeline has shifted. An IDOT official said the reason for the delay in reopening the bridge is because of flooding.

The bridge closed last August so crews could perform extensive repairs to the ramps and roadways.

A new reopening date for the bridge has not been announced.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.