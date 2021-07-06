EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A lane closure will impact Martin Luther King Bridge drivers Tuesday.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. the eastbound right lane of the bridge will be closed for bridge deck repairs. While the lane will be closed, all entrance and exit ramps will remain open.
During the closure, drivers should expect delays or consider taking the Poplar Street Bridge, Eads Bridge or Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to enter Illinois.
