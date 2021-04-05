(KMOV.com) — Major League Baseball announced Monday that Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has been suspended for two games for his role in sparking a benches-clearing fracas between the Cardinals and Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Officially, the league press release stated Castellanos was disciplined for "his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident," as he taunted Cardinals reliever Jake Woodford at home plate after scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth inning of Saturday's game. Castellanos was also fined an undisclosed amount for his actions, as were Reds position players Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker.

No Cardinals were suspended as a result of the non-brawl, but the league announced that Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado and Jordan Hicks were also fined undisclosed amounts for their participation.

The suspension for Castellanos for essentially taunting an opponent—not for any kind of physical entanglement, like throwing a punch—comes as MLB looks to crack down on actions that could invite a non-COVID-friendly situation and the negative optics associated with it. Not much socially distancing going on when the benches and bullpens pour onto the infield.

The intrigue began when Castellanos took exception to being hit by a pitch from Woodford earlier in the inning, going as far as to pick up the baseball and sarcastically offer it back to Woodford before making his way to first base. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, while understanding the frustration of the Reds slugger after being plunked with the errant fastball, believed Castellanos' actions had crossed a line.

"He got animated," Wainwright said after Saturday's game. "I mean, he got hit. It hurts to get hit. The ball is hard. The baseball is really hard, and I think it got a rib and probably ticked him off. You never offer the ball back to the pitcher, though. That's tired. He should know better than that."

Castellanos carried his emotion with him around the bases, allowing it to manifest toward Woodford after the pitcher was late to tag Castellanos as he reached the plate, scoring from third on a wild pitch. Castellanos stood over Woodford at the plate, shouting and flexing his muscles before making his way back toward the Cincinnati dugout. Yadier Molina and other Cardinals veterans immediately rushed in to denounce the move and defend the rookie pitcher.

Though some speculated that Woodford hit Castellanos on purpose as retribution for an exuberant bat flip the slugger performed after homering off Jack Flaherty Thursday, Mike Shildt and other Cardinals representatives were quick to dismiss that notion in the aftermath of Saturday's game.

"I can 100% confidently tell you there was zero intent with Woody hitting Castellanos," Shildt said. "Our record speaks for itself in those terms. This isn't a team that's done it. We take it very seriously. That's a guy's career. First of all, there's no need. Why would we hit him? I have no idea why we would even think about hitting him. Guy has got some good swings off—we've had a lot of guys get some good swings off over the last couple years. That's baseball. We've got to figure out a way to pitch him better, pitch him differently.

"If somebody's gonna hit somebody—again, our record, we just don't do it—but you make it clear in spring training, if you're going to do it, it'll come from me. It'll come from me. And I haven't had to do that, really, in my tenure here. Going on four years. Thought didn't cross anybody's mind in our clubhouse that was the case, so there was zero intent there. And that wouldn't be the guy we'd do it with, anyway. Wouldn't put a young kid in that situation. And I'm confident he didn't take it upon himself."

