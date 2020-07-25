(KMOV.com) — No marathon this year. You won’t need to pace yourself for the sprint to the finish that will embody the 2020 MLB season.
Most seasons at this spot on the calendar, we’re neck-deep in swirling trade rumors, trying to diagnose buyers or sellers and waiting anxiously to learn whether any deadline blockbusters will unfold. In 2020, late July has been reserved for Opening Day. Every team in the league is in contention, and over the course of the next two months, the potential for chaos in the standings is tremendous. It’s not the reality any of us would have chosen if given the chance back in February, but it’s the one we’ve got as we approach what are usually considered the dog days of summer—might as well make the most of it.
With the opening weekend of the season in full swing, let’s put my reputation on the line with some MLB season predictions.
I’ll run down my estimated standings for each of the divisional and wild card races before delving into my predictions for how October might play out. Of course, with MLB and the MLBPA recently approving the expansion of the 2020 postseason to feature 16 teams, we’ll be seeing a considerably larger portion of the teams reaching the playoffs this year. The heavyweights like the Dodgers, Yankees and Astros certainly enter this campaign with grand expectations, but this season more than any other in recent memory, it truly feels like anything can happen. Without further ado, let’s dive right into it.
NL Central
X Cardinals 33-27
Y Reds 32-28
W Cubs 31-29
Brewers 28-32
Pirates 24-36
That’s right: I have the Cardinals repeating in the NL Central. Though the Cardinals didn’t make any major additions to address an offense that ranked 19th in runs scored across MLB a year ago, the team will look for an uptick in production from Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter. I’m also on record believing that shortstop Paul DeJong will have a tremendous campaign. St. Louis might be the best defensive team in baseball, boasting Gold Glove finalists or winners almost everywhere you look. The Reds have the pitching and hitting to be a formidable contender, but I say the Cards edge them out by a narrow margin.
In the 2020 postseason format, however, Cincy will make the playoffs, too. Two teams from each division do, plus two additional wild cards from each league to arrive at 16 teams. With that in mind, I've got the Cubs sneaking in as a wild card.
NL East
X Braves 33-27
Y Nationals 33-27
W Phillies 30-30
Mets 29-31
Marlins 25-35
The Braves gave the Cardinals all they could handle up until the fifth game of the 2019 NLDS. In the off-season, they’ve added former Redbirds Marcell Ozuna and Matt Adams along with starter Cole Hamels to replace Dallas Keuchel. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the way for one of the more formidable clubs in baseball, one with plenty left to prove after last year’s NLDS exit.
St. Louis is also familiar to the team with which I predict the Braves will tie at 33 wins. The Nationals knocked out the Cardinals in last year’s NLCS, no contest. It was the failings of that series that truly forced the Cards to re-examine their collective approach offensively, as the output by St. Louis against D.C. were glaring. The Nationals lost star third baseman Anthony Rendon from a year ago, but the defending World Champs should still be a force in the NL East.
I’ll pick the Phillies to make the postseason, as well, following a potential multi-team tie-breaker for the eighth seed, because literally somebody has to fill the spot. Can you tell I am not a fan of expanded playoffs?
NL West
X Dodgers 38-22
Y Padres 34-26
Dbacks 30-30
Rockies 25-35
Giants 24-36
The world-beaters, the super squad, the infallible Los Angeles Dodgers. Okay, so that might be hyperbole, but the Dodgers are certainly talented—expectations are through the roof, even in a truncated campaign. They’ll vie for MLB’s best record in 2020, but given the circumstances of the expanded playoffs, it won’t really mean much. There’s no bye for top seeds in a 16-team field, and without fans at the ballpark, the home field advantage in the Round of 16 seems pretty meaningless.
I liked the Padres as a wild card team even in a 10-team field, so they shouldn’t have much trouble cracking their way into the expanded format. It will be especially interesting to see if any of their young pitching prospects—like MacKenzie Gore or Luis Patino—will get the call for the bigs during the summer. A lineup featuring Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham makes the Friars one of the more exciting clubs in the game.
AL Central
X Twins 36-24
Y White Sox 35-25
W Indians 33-27
Royals 26-34
Tigers 22-38
The Twins absolutely mash. 40-year-old Nelson Cruz still rakes. They’ve got boomsticks up and down that lineup, as Minnesota returns essentially its entire group following a year in which it led MLB in home runs. Kenta Maeda arrives to help beef up the rotation a bit. The Twins are a sneaky World Series contender, in my book.
Speaking of sneaky, the White Sox white be in line for the ‘Most Improved’ superlative after investing heavily in veteran free agents to complement their rise of young starts Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada. The South Siders are suddenly deep and bursting with energy. I liked them as a wild card before the playoffs expanded, and I like them even better now to reach the postseason and perhaps win a first-round series.
Because of the weakness at the bottom of the AL Central, it’s a division that feels like an obvious choice for three postseason teams. The Indians, led by Francisco Lindor, have been a perennial contender in their division, taking the crown from 2016-2018. Though I don’t think they will get it back this year, I think their situation sets up nicely for a return to October. Just beat up on the Royals, Tigers and Pirates, and they should eclipse 30 wins.
AL East
X Rays 37-23
Y Yankees 36-24
Blue Jays 27-33
Red Sox 27-33
Orioles 23-37
I love everything about the Rays. Their front office might be as good as any in baseball. A recent piece from SI’s Tom Verducci focused on the development of St. Louisian Pete Fairbanks as a key piece to Tampa’s bullpen this year, and it also gives insight into the way they approach pitching creatively in modern baseball. It’s a fascinating read.
Beyond their arms, the Rays have a plethora of capable position players. While it’s not clear who starts and who rides the bench on a given day, I believe Tampa has a group that will epitomize the ‘greater than the sum of their parts’ adage en route to an AL East title and the best record in the American League in 2020.
The Yankees, of course, are really good, too. They’ll make the postseason as well. With so many clubs getting a chance this year, I actually think the Blue Jays could make a run if their young core takes a step forward. Toronto also needs to unleash Nate Pearson, which I imagine they’ll do in a few weeks if they resemble a contender in any form or fashion.
AL West
X Astros 36-24
Y Athletics 34-26
W Angels 29-31
Rangers 27-33
Mariners 23-37
It’s certainly possible a team with a sub-.500 record will reach the playoffs in the expanded 2020 format. It’s one of the reasons I’m so fundamentally opposed to the expansion continuing beyond this year (as of now, the plan is to just use it for 2020). But while it's here, the AL West is an area where I think it could happen, as the Astros and Athletics are both quality teams that I estimate for winning records.
The pickings are slim when trying to determine an eighth postseason team in a given league. I think it’s possible the Rangers end up being better than the Angels, but I think both AL West teams are better than the Royals or Blue Jays elsewhere in the league, so I’ll give the AL West the edge for the final postseason spot.
NL playoff seeds
1 Dodgers
2 Braves
3 Cardinals
4 Padres
5 Nationals
6 Reds
7 Cubs
8 Phillies
NL Round of 16 (Best of 3, all games played at better seed's home park)
1 Dodgers over 8 Phillies
7 Cubs over 2 Braves
3 Cardinals over 6 Reds
4 Padres over 5 Nationals
NLDS (Best of 5)
1 Dodgers over 4 Padres
3 Cardinals over 7 Cubs
NLCS (Best of 7)
3 Cardinals over 1 Dodgers (Hey, why not?)
AL playoff seeds
1 Rays
2 Twins
3 Astros
4 Yankees
5 White Sox
6 Athletics
7 Indians
8 Angels
NL Round of 16 (Best of 3, all games played at better seed's home park)
1 Rays over 8 Angels
2 Twins over 7 Indians
6 Athletics over 3 Astros
5 White Sox over 4 Yankees
ALDS (Best of 5)
5 White Sox over 1 Rays
2 Twins over 6 Athletics
ALCS (Best of 7)
2 Twins over 5 White Sox
World Series (Best of 7)
Result: Twins over Cardinals in six games
Award predictions
NL ROY: SP Spencer Howard, Philadelphia Phillies
Honorable Mention: OF Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals; 2B Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers
AL ROY: OF Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
Honorable Mention: SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals
NL MVP: Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals (Swing bold, right?)
AL MVP: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
