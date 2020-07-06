(KMOV.com) — The zaniest MLB schedule in the history of the sport has been revealed.
Well, here it is!Our 2020 60-Game Schedule ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F4dlcs8CDW— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 6, 2020
The Cardinals will play each of their NL Central rivals 10 times in the upcoming season, which accounts for 40 or the 60 total games on the schedule. That means three series against each NL Central team—which means an uneven balance between home and road games against particular opponents.
St. Louis will be forced to travel for road series against the Chicago Cubs on two separate occasions, with one of those series coming as a four-gamer over Labor Day weekend. That makes seven games for the Cardinals at Wrigley Field in 2020. The Cubs only come to Busch Stadium for one three game series.
The Cardinals also must visit the Brewers twice, those road games accounting for six of the 10 games St. Louis will see against Milwaukee.
Though the Brewers and Cubs could see a slight advantage over the Cardinals based on that schedule alignment, the Cardinals actually fare as one of the more fortunate teams in terms of travel for 2020. According to Daren Willman MLB Advanced Media, the Cardinals' schedule will reds require the fourth-fewest miles traveled among all MLB teams throughout the 2020 season.
Cardinals evidently make out okay on travel with the 2020 schedule. pic.twitter.com/bYbgWvJ4rp— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 6, 2020
As for as the difficulty of their 2020 schedule, the Cardinals could rank as one of the more favorable.
Reds and White Sox should be much better than they were last year, but I mean, this doesn't exactly hurt. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/53vCe0FybE— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 6, 2020
Based on last year's standings, the Cardinals rank as the third-easiest schedule, as they'll face the Royals six times and the Tigers four times. Of course, those numbers are skewed to reflect the Reds and White Sox as bottom-feeding clubs, which may not come to fruition again after both teams enjoyed considerable roster makeovers this off-season.
Another interesting note for the Cardinals schedule is their participation in the Field of Dreams Game against the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa on August 13.
It’s official: @Cardinals and @WhiteSox will meet in Dyersville, Iowa, at the @MLB Field of Dreams Presented by @GEICO on August 13. The game will be broadcast by @MLBONFOX. @FOXSports— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 6, 2020
On August 16, MLB will honor the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. Other notable dates include Jackie Robinson Day on August 28 and Roberto Clemente Day on September 9.
