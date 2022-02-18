(KMOV.com) -- MLB made an announcement Friday that baseball fans could long sense was coming. Of course, the predictability of it doesn't make it sting any less.
The league announced that spring training games are officially postponed through March 5 as the owners' lockout of MLB players drags on. Pitchers and catchers were due to report to spring training camps earlier this week. With negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association still taking place at a snail's pace, no players have made their way to camps.
The cancellation of games, which were set to begin in about one week, is an even more concrete signal of the issues the sport faces at this point. The Cardinals were scheduled to open Grapefruit League play on February 26 against the Houston Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Now that won't happen, and it's not clear exactly when genuine progress could be made toward an agreement. The sides have been meeting in fits and starts in recent weeks, going days at a time without any face-to-face meetings. Then when meetings have happened, they've gotten ended like the brief 15-minute get-together that occurred earlier this week.
A statement released by MLB indicates the owners and players are prepared to meet multiple times next week, beginning with a meeting on Monday.
Major League Baseball announces the delay of spring training games. They will not start earlier than March 5. In addition, MLB and the MLBPA are to meet Monday for an in-person meeting. pic.twitter.com/Q4qDmiCJKI— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 18, 2022
Urgency must become the concept of the moment if the regular season is to begin in late March as scheduled.
