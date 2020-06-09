(KMOV.com) — After Monday brought another round of reports on a failing offer from MLB to the players with terms for getting the 2020 baseball season underway, there comes at least some sliver of good news Tuesday: this time, the players are quick to the draw with their next counter-offer.
The obvious question that baseball fans are tired of asking: Will that offer prove any more fruitful than previous iterations? The answer is probably, once again, the one baseball fans are tired of hearing: No.
The players' latest offer is reported to feature an 89-game season, which is shorter than the 114 games previously requested by the players, but still much longer than the 48 to 50-game season that MLB believes it can unilaterally mandate if push comes to shove on these laborious negotiations.
Both those circumstances would include players receiving fully prorated salaries based on games played in 2020, an expectation that has not changed from the players' side throughout this process. The players, naturally, would prefer a longer season of prorated salaries, because it would mean higher incomes throughout the league.
Owners, on the other hand, contend the financial losses associated with a longer schedule would preclude them from paying the fully prorated salaries. In recent weeks, owners have floated various proposals that land well-short of fully prorated salaries for players, but believe they hold in their back pocket the ability to enforce an extremely short season on the players if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.
The public spat has been a black eye for the sport during a time where America is working to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, and could use any happy distraction MLB is inclined to offer.
One element of the players' latest offer that should please team owners is the inclusion of expanded playoffs to 16 teams for both the 2020 and 2021 MLB seasons. From a competition standpoint, more teams in the postseason waters down the quality of the tournament—but from a revenue standpoint, it would represent an important increase. Considering this element of governance of the sport is not one the league can impose unilaterally, the players' consent on the topic could bring the sides closer to one another.
I’ve been told the season must end on Sept. 27 because October playoff dates are all set in stone for the networks. Plus, cannot spill over to Nov. 3rd general election.— Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) June 10, 2020
Though the consensus seems to indicate this offer from the players moves the two sides closer than where they had been previously, the delta still appears ominously large.
While MLB will reject this offer from the union, it takes the sides much closer to a likely number of games. As hard-and-fast as the MLBPA is on full pro rata, though, the league is entrenched in ending the season Sept. 27. Important: TV networks don’t want to move playoff games.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2020
