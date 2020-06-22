(KMOV.com) — The executive board members of the MLB Players' Association voted Monday afternoon against a proposal on from MLB owners that would have given the league the green light to start the 2020 season. According to multiple reports, the final vote tally was 33 'no' votes against five 'yes' votes.
Sources tell @JeffPassan and I players have voted against the league's latest proposal to play 60 games. The vote was 33-5 against.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 22, 2020
Heading into the vote, it was widely considered a last-gasp effort to avoid a situation where MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred mandates the length of the season. Last week, when conditions seemed right for Manfred to exercise his power to implement a season, he chose not to do so, hoping still to negotiate a solution between players and owners. Another week has passed without such a solution being agreed upon by both parties.
MLB owners expected that players would accept their proposal of a 60-game season last week. When players counter-offered with a 70-game proposal of their own, team owners were unhappy about it and decided they would not present an additional offer. Though the proposal voted down by the players union Monday did remain consistent with the owners' prior offer of 60 games, there were reportedly other concessions added to the proposal after last week's iteration in order to extend an olive branch to the players. Now that the players have turned down that branch, the period for negotiation has passed.
The MLBPA released a statement Monday indicating its anticipation of a mandated season, noting the importance of finalizing health and safety guidelines for the campaign amid coronavirus concerns.
The Major League Baseball Players Association today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/1OnFBsoEjd— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 22, 2020
MLB released a statement Monday night indicating that team owners have voted unanimously to proceed with the 2020 season. The league has asked the MLBPA whether players will be ready to report by July 1, and whether the players' union agrees to the health and safety protocols put forth by MLB. The league asked the union to respond by 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.
MLB statement: pic.twitter.com/Jz3rSTvXuU— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 23, 2020
Ken Rosenthal reports that the length of the season will be 60 games, the same length as was voted down by the players in Monday's proposal.
Though Manfred seems intent upon mandating a season, as has been the threat for weeks, it's possible the players file a grievance against the owners that could keep the waters muddied in this situation. It's unclear how many players would decide to potentially sit out a shortened 2020 campaign rather than play for their prorated pay under a season mandated by the commissioner, but it's conceivable that the league's official announcement of its intent to proceed with the season will not represent the end to the chaos ensuing for baseball in 2020.
And the dominoes are now likely set to tumble:1. Implementation of a short season by MLB2. Some players choosing not to play.3. PA grievance4. Upcoming free agents get destroyed in market5. All major labor issues merely deferred to next spring.Mutually assured destruction.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 22, 2020
Essentially, by the union refusing to accept a proposal deemed unsatisfactory by the players, the MLBPA is setting the stage for a possible grievance and for future battles over the league's collective bargaining agreement, which is due to expire after the 2021 season.
