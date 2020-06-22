Padres Cardinals Baseball

(KMOV.com) — The executive board members of the MLB Players' Association voted Monday afternoon against a proposal on from MLB owners that would have given the league the green light to start the 2020 season. According to multiple reports, the final vote tally was 33 'no' votes against five 'yes' votes.

Heading into the vote, it was widely considered a last-gasp effort to avoid a situation where MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred mandates the length of the season. Last week, when conditions seemed right for Manfred to exercise his power to implement a season, he chose not to do so, hoping still to negotiate a solution between players and owners. Another week has passed without such a solution being agreed upon by both parties.

MLB owners expected that players would accept their proposal of a 60-game season last week. When players counter-offered with a 70-game proposal of their own, team owners were unhappy about it and decided they would not present an additional offer. Though the proposal voted down by the players union Monday did remain consistent with the owners' prior offer of 60 games, there were reportedly other concessions added to the proposal after last week's iteration in order to extend an olive branch to the players.

Now that the players have turned down that branch, it's likely that the period for negotiations has passed. Manfred is expected, at this point, to either implement a season length of his choosing, or cancel the 2020 MLB season altogether. The MLBPA released a statement indicating its anticipation of a mandated season, noting the importance of finalizing health and safety guidelines for the campaign amid coronavirus concerns.

If Manfred does implement a truncated season, as has been the threat for weeks, it's possible the players file a grievance against the owners that could still prevent the season from taking place. It's unclear how many players would decide to potentially sit out a shortened 2020 campaign rather than play for their prorated pay under a season mandated by the commissioner, but it's conceivable that an official announcement of the season's length and start date would not represent the end to the chaos ensuing for baseball in 2020.

Essentially, by the union refusing to accept a proposal deemed unsatisfactory by the players, the MLBPA is setting the stage for a possible grievance and for future battles over the league's collective bargaining agreement, which is due to expire after the 2021 season.

