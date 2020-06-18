(KMOV.com) — MLB owners and players have exchanged another round of offers this week. Neither of them are going to be accepted by the other party.
For baseball fans, it's the same as it ever was.
MLB players and owners have been engaging in negotiations for a deal that would allow for the start of baseball season. This process has gone on for what has seemed like an eternity. It hasn't helped that the bulk of the proposals sent by either side were dead on arrival, containing some unacceptable element that—as we knew even before the formal offers arrived—the other side would not approve. For whatever reason, those pointless offers were sent anyway.
One's best guest at the reason behind those gestures of bad-faith negotiation is that the owners were simply stalling. Eat up enough of the summer calendar with this negotiating charade, and eventually, the players will have to simply accept whatever amount of games that can reasonably be squeezed into 70 or 80 days.
The threat from owners and the league has been that if the sides are unable to come to an agreement, the commissioner's office would mandate a 48-game season. That's not ideal for players receiving prorated salaries based on games played, but the players had grown weary of the owners' bad-faith negotiation tactics, which included repackaging very similar financial offers over and over again as though the offers were somehow improvements upon previous iterations. Tired of the circus, the players were ready to play some games.
Their rallying cry became "tell us when and where." If MLB was going to mandate an absurdly short season, so be it. The players were ready for their instructions on reporting for training camp.
Tell us when and where!! https://t.co/zPMbehld1n— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 16, 2020
In doing so, the players made the commissioner of the sport look like a complete fool to the sporting universe.
Within the span of five days, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred guaranteed a season would take place and then, following the players employing their new rallying cry, he backtracked, saying he was not confident a season would occur in 2020. Did he think the cameras weren't rolling the first time he spoke? Why Manfred believed he could get away with his ridiculous gaslighting effort is unclear.
Evidently, the owners' threat to mandate a short season was an empty one. Or, at the very least, they weren't ready to enforce it so early in the calendar. Again, stalling out the clock is a crucial element of this effort by owners to shrink the season.
All along, owners have wanted to play fewer games. Some owners reportedly prefer to skip the 2020 season entirely. These viewpoints are based on the claim that the owners stand to lose money for every additional game played without fans in attendance. The players have disputed this claim all along, but since the owners have been under no obligation to prove themselves, an aggravating standstill has unfolded.
What the owners didn't foresee, however, was the players growing tired of the standstill so quickly. The union called the owners' bluff. You want to enforce a season? Go ahead. Tell us when are where.
The problem with that for owners was the threat that the players' union could turn around and file a grievance against MLB under the premise that the league has not been operating in good faith negotiations. With three-and-a-half months remaining before the end of September, the players very well might have won the argument that more than 48 games could be fit into that time frame.
Well, the owners didn't want to risk losing such a grievance against the players. So they couldn't possibly announce a mandated 48-game season in mid-June. Hence, Manfred's about-face in his public commentary.
It appeared at that point like we might be in for another two weeks of nonsensical stalling, until a glimmer of hope appeared Wednesday afternoon.
Rob Manfred just issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/0AbaT3AlCJ— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 17, 2020
News spread that Manfred had met with the head of the MLB Players' Assocation, Tony Clark, to discuss a potential deal on Tuesday. Manfred's statement indicated the two sides had left their meeting with a "jointly developed framework" that they agreed "could form the basis of an agreement." It sounded like progress.
A strange phenomenon ensued Wednesday as some national baseball writers had declared that an agreement for a 60-game season had been reached. Evidently, the owners thought one had been reached. The players disagreed. Honestly, tweets like this one were enough to make my head spin:
Early word is players don’t love the 60 games and some are even calling it a proposal not the agreement owners see it as. Owners view it as an agreed-to deal with players’ option being to turn it down, whereupon they could get a 50-game mandated season as allowed by March 26 deal— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 18, 2020
As if MLB owners and players didn't previously have enough to disagree over, now they're disagreeing on the fundamental concept of whether or not both sides agreed to an agreement. If you think it's all pretty insane, you're not even a little bit wrong.
So where are we now? Well, the players didn't agree to the 60-game agreement that the owners said had been agreed upon. The players countered with a proposal for a 70-game season. The owners, apparently, don't like that idea, because it's still too many games.
MLB thought they had a deal Tuesday night at 60 games, which the union strongly disputed, so the owners not happy with new 70-game proposal— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 18, 2020
Meeting in the middle at, say, 65 or 66 games would probably make too much sense. More sense than these two sides have thus far proven to collectively possess. The players' latest offer does reportedly include a mutual waiving of potential grievances, which is a positive step.
Players counter (cont.)•Clubs granted permission to sell advertisements/patches on uniforms in 2020/2021•Enhanced housing allowances in spring training and regular season•DH in 2020 and 2021•Parties to collaborate on broadcast enhancements•Mutual waiver of grievances.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 18, 2020
The offer also reportedly involves giving teams the rights to sell advertisements on the player uniforms, which puts the whole off-season kerfuffle over the Nike swoosh being affixed to the front of MLB uniforms in a bit of a different light.
At any rate, the two sides have sent offers that are more closely aligned than ever before. Whether it's close enough to allow for stubbornness to subside and a path forward to emerge some time in the near future is anybody's guess.
