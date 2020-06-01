(KMOV.com) — After receiving a counter-proposal to their original offer from the MLB Players' Association Sunday night, reports surfacing Monday afternoon indicate MLB team owners are ready to start working toward a reasonable compromise with their players for playing a truncated 2020 season.
Sunday's offer from the players suggested a 114-game MLB season in 2020, while consenting to no additional pay cuts on top of the prorated player salaries the two sides had negotiated in March. Considering the owners' position that an 80-game season at prorated salary rates would not have been financial feasible for teams, we've known for days this offer from the players would be rejected on-sight by the owners. Sticking to their guns, though, the players presented the offer in spite of its assured failure, a move which reflected players' views on the absurdity of the owners' initial offer that would have seen the salaries of star players reduced by a significant percentage beyond the prorated numbers.
With both sides having submitted their ice-breaking offers, a report from Jeff Passan on Monday suggests the owners might finally be ready to start approaching this issue with some urgency. That's reassuring, considering the two sides would likely need to arrive at an agreement within the next week or so in order to adhere to a timeline that would see the season begin in early July.
A major sticking point for the union has been its belief that the players should not have to accept further salary reductions from the prorated salaries that were agreed upon back in March. Passan says the owners might now be willing to pivot on their desire to cut player salaries on top of prorated rates—but with one significant caveat.
Whereas the players' latest offer suggested a 114-game season, Passan's report Monday indicates the owners intend to propose a shorter season than the 80-game campaign they suggested in their initial offer to the players. According to Passan, MLB could look to shrink the 2020 season down into the neighborhood of only 50 regular-season games. In doing so, owners would be willing to concede a focal point of negotiations for the MLBPA in committing to prorated salaries.
The potential season Major League Baseball envisions would run somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 regular-season games, sources told ESPN. The exact number is being considered, but the aim would be to return in July. It would be less than half of players’ proposed season length.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020
Of course, if the salaries are prorated based on games played, this move would still leave players with far less of an income than they're hoping for in 2020. For team owners, though, that truth might not be relevant to their ability to enact the plan. It seems that one relevant factor in the league leaking this option is the way it outlines the owners' belief that they may be able to enforce such a move without necessarily gaining approval from the players to do so.
An important clarification to this news: MLB will continue discussing alternatives to the shorter season with players but believes that its March agreement with players allows it to mandate a shorter season and is prepared to use that option in the absence of a deal with MLBPA.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2020
If the March agreement between the two sides gives MLB the unilateral discretion to mandate a shorter season without the players agreeing on another deal, as Passan mentions above, that could give the league some additional negotiating power over the players as the sides bargain to achieve their most pressing goals in the coming days. Jon Heyman makes it clear the league does not intend to imminently institute this short-season plan, but it could serve as a viable fallback if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on another deal in the near future.
Commissioner Manfred has right via March 26 agreement to unilaterally start season of any length — even short, like 40-50 games — and pay prorated salaries. There is no intention for MLB to propose that now however. Hope remains to compromise and play season of meaningful length.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 1, 2020
Whether the latest news proves to be an actual, substantive turning point in what have so far been rather fruitless negotiations—or just another power play designed to rile up a players group that is already upset about the current status quo—remains to be seen.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.