(KMOV.com) — Major League Baseball released a statement Monday outlining its intention to move forward with a regularly scheduled start to spring training and the subsequent regular season. The league had proposed delaying the season start by one month, but the proposal was rejected by the MLB Players Association. The union did not make a counter-proposal, leading to MLB's statement Monday.
“On the advice of medical experts, we proposed a one-month delay to the start of Spring Training and the regular season to better protect the health and safety of players and support staff," the statement begins. "A delay of the season would allow for the level of COVID-19 infection rates to decrease and additional time for the distribution of vaccinations, as well as minimizing potential disruptions to the 2021 season that currently face all sports."
Despite that the league's proposal included just 154 games with full salaries for the 2021 season, the players—many of whom have already planned accommodations for spring training in Arizona or Florida later this month—weren't keen on the idea of a delay.
“The offer included starting the regular season on April 29th and playing a 154-game schedule that would pay players in full as if playing 162 games," the statement continued. "We also proposed two changes from the 2020 season that were overwhelmingly popular with our fans – for this season only, featuring a modified expanded Postseason (seven teams per League) and the universal designated hitter rule."
That last bit was another point of contention for the union. The league has pushed for an expanded Postseason, because it means more revenue. Under the crunch of 2020, the players relented and agreed to it. With negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement upcoming after this season, though, players are hesitant to relinquish this bargaining chip in 2021.
From a player perspective, the feeling is that an expanded Postseason could create less incentive for teams to aggressively pursue quality free agents and improve their rosters. Ultimately, that could mean more freeze-out than fortune for veteran players.
“This was a good deal that reflected the best interests of everyone involved in the sport by merely moving the calendar of the season back one month for health and safety reasons without impacting any rights either the players or the Clubs currently have under the Basic Agreement or Uniform Player’s Contract for pay and service time."
Clearly, the league didn't understand the players' objections to the proposal—which reportedly included the players relinquishing increased authority to Commissioner Rob Manfred to suspend the season. The idea was probably a non-starter for the players.
The union seemingly didn't feel the need to submit a counter-proposal to alter a season schedule that it sees no benefit in altering. The result might be more games with fewer fans this MLB season, but it may officially set the stage for an on-time start to team-organized baseball proceedings later this month.
“In light of the MLBPA’s rejection of our proposal, and their refusal to counter our revised offer this afternoon, we are moving forward and instructing our Clubs to report for an on-time start to Spring Training and the Championship Season, subject to reaching an agreement on health and safety protocols," the statement concluded. "Our 2020 season taught us that when the nation faces crisis, the national game is as important as ever, and there is nothing better than playing ball. We were able to complete a 2020 season through Herculean efforts and sacrifices made by our players, Club staff and MLB staff to protect one another. We will do so again, together, as we work towards playing another safe and entertaining season in 2021.”
