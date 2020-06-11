Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

(KMOV.com) -- After starting the 2020 MLB draft off with a bang by selecting Jordan Walker, the most renowned high school third base prospect in this year's player pool, the Cardinals have taken another shot at a young upside talent with their first of six total picks on the second day of the MLB draft Thursday.

With the No. 54 overall selection, St. Louis selected Masyn Winn, a shortstop/right-handed pitcher out of Kingwood High School, which is located near Houston, Texas. Winn has earned praise for his performances both on the mound and at the plate, so the Cardinals could conceivably allow the exceptional athlete to explore life as a two-way player when he begins his professional career.

Winn, who is committed to play college baseball at the University of Arkansas, flashes a fastball in the mid-to-upper 90s while also displaying the ability to swing the bat. He put the breadth of his skills on display in a showcase event in October, during which he was lights out on the mound while going 3-for-4 with a home run, as detailed below by Baseball America.

A reporter local to the Houston area was present at Winn's watch party in Texas, and shared video of the moment Winn learned he was heading to St. Louis as the 54th overall pick in the draft. 

The 18-year-old is listed at 5-foot, 11-inches and 180 pounds and is considered by many to be the most capable, legitimate two-way player in this year's draft.

Cardinals add 17-year-old RHP Markevian Hence 

In the competitive balance round following the second round of the MLB draft, the Cardinals selected their third high school player of the draft at No. 63 overall, a right-handed pitcher Markevian "Tink" Hence. The 17-year-old won't turn 18 until August, and is one of the youngest players in the draft.

Hence, who is committed to play for the Razorbacks, hails from Pine Bluff Arkansas, which is an area of the country that could be considered 'Cardinals country'. Markevian's father, Marvin, posted some photos Wednesday of his son playing baseball as a child--while wearing a Cardinals cap.

Don't expect to see Hence in St. Louis any time soon, but it's clear the Cardinals are chasing upside with their early picks in this year's draft.

St. Louis selects first collegiate player of its draft in Alec Burleson

The Cardinals took Alec Burleson out of ECU with the No. 70 overall pick. Burleson competed at East Carolina as both an outifelder and a pitcher, but he is considered primarily a position player at the professional levels. He was announced as an outfielder, which is likely how the Cardinals view him.

Cardinals take lefty out of OU at No. 93

After loading up on high school talent early in the draft, the Cardinals are starting to roll on pitchers. With their No. 93 overall selection, the Redbirds have drafted Levi Prater. The left-hander is viewed by scouts as a pitcher that could develop into a back-of-the-rotation arm.

This story will be updated with information on the Cardinals' additional draft picks Thursday night.

