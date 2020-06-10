(KMOV.com) — The incessant squabbling over details of a potential agreement between MLB owners and the MLB Players' Association has led to understandable doubt in recent weeks among fans as to whether there would actually be a season at all in 2020.
Though no agreement has yet been reached between the two sides, that did not stop the league's commissioner, Rob Manfred, from issuing a guarantee on Wednesday that a baseball season would indeed take place this year.
During an appearance on MLB Network Wednesday afternoon, Manfred spoke with confidence on the subject, stating that there will be a season in 2020 regardless of whether the owners and players can come to an agreement on salary proportion and season length in the coming days.
Full quote from commissioner Mandfred on @MLBNetwork: "We're going to play baseball in 2020. 100 percent. If it has to be under the March 26 agreement, if we get to that point in the calendar, so be it. But, one way or the other, we're playing major-league baseball."— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 10, 2020
As we covered earlier this week, the league's fallback option if a deal cannot be struck would be to mandate a regular season in the neighborhood of 48 to 50 games in length. MLB would rely upon the language from the agreement struck between the two sides in March following the league's shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.
Players would receive fully prorated salaries in that circumstance—which has been a primary goal for their side all along. However, players would prefer prorated salaries over the course of a season longer than 48 or 50 games in length, which is something owners have yet to accept.
Commissioner Rob Manfred on @MLBNetwork just guaranteed that there will be baseball this year. 100 percent he said. As has been noted, if there’s no agreement with players Manfred has the right to mandate players return to field as long as they receive prorated pay.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 10, 2020
The players' most recent offer earlier this week included a 89-game season with fully prorated salaries. Owners are reportedly unwilling to accept this offer, because television networks are evidently unwilling to support a postseason that bleeds into November in a presidential election year.
I’ve been told the season must end on Sept. 27 because October playoff dates are all set in stone for the networks. Plus, cannot spill over to Nov. 3rd general election.— Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) June 10, 2020
Manfred said Wednesday that a counter-offer to the players' proposal of 89 games would be coming from the owners shortly. The expectation, according to Manfred, is that the forthcoming proposal would represent a "significant move in the players' direction," but that the league is willing to exercise a shorter season if the players are not receptive to the offer.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on ESPN: The league will make a new proposal to the MLBPA after receiving the union's 89-game proposal last night. He said it will be a "significant move in the players' direction" but "if we have to we'll exercise that right" to set a 48-game season.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2020
It will be interesting to see the extent to which the owners make concessions to the players in their next offer, especially considering that players have viewed all previous offers to have been similar deals repackaged with new terminology that didn't ultimately represent progress from previous iterations. Though Manfred said Wednesday he still hopes players will pivot from their stance demanding fully prorated salaries, it is an aspect of a deal on which the MLBPA has remained steadfast throughout this process.
The current target date for the beginning of the 2020 season seems to hover around July 10. There was earlier thought that a season beginning the weekend of July 4 would have been a proper fit, but it appears the negotiations have dragged on for too long for that possibility to become a reality. The expectation is that once a decision on a deal is reached, players would require a 'spring training 2.0' that would last approximately three weeks. John Mozeliak confirmed in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday that spring training 2.0 for the Cardinals would be held in St. Louis, rather than the club's facilities in Jupiter, Florida.
Rob Manfred to @karlravechespn: "I'll tell you unequivocally: We will play Major League Baseball this year."— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2020
If you take Manfred at his word, there will be baseball in 2020. The question that remains: When?
