NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- Major League Baseball has decided to cancel spring training games amid COVID-19 concerns, and the league will also delay Opening Day by at least two weeks.
The NBA, NHL, and MLS all suspended their seasons indefinitely in the wake of the outbreak, and MLB made their decision around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Previously teams like the Seattle Mariners Washington Nationals had discussed moving their home games to new locations or not allowing fans to attend games, but as national concerns accelerated, major sports leagues quickly decided follow recommendations.
The Cardinals were set to open the season in Cincinnati on March 26, and had 10 games remaining in spring training.
In the release Thursday, MLB officials said they will continue to evaluate the situation leading up to the start of the season, and will announce how they plan to adjust the schedule to account for the delay as they get closer to opening day.
