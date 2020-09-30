ARLINGTON, Tx. (KMOV.com) -- Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that fans will be able to attend post season games.
The league will sell 11,500 tickets per game for the National League Championship Series and World Series.
Both series are being held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas.
In a press release, the league says it has worked with the Rangers and received approvals to allow fans back into the stadium.
Proper social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented during the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.