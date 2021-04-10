ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou's marching band, Marching Mizzou, is set to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in 2022.
The University of Missouri, Columbia band - also known as the "Big 'M' of the Midwest" - was selected out of hundreds of nationwide applicants. This will be the band's first appearance in the parade. The band is one of nine marching bands to perform at the 96th annual parade.
“This is such an exciting opportunity for our students to represent the university and the state of Missouri on the world stage at an event witnessed by millions of people every year,” Amy Knopps said, director of Marching Mizzou and associate director of bands at the MU School of Music. “We appreciate the Macy’s Parade Band Committee selecting us for such a prestigious honor.”
More than 300 members of Marching Mizzou will spend the next year and a half preparing for their performance for millions of viewers nationwide.
“I am delighted to offer a hearty congratulations to Marching Mizzou for earning this remarkable opportunity,” Pat Okker said, Dean of the MU College of Arts and Science. “We get the privilege of regularly seeing Marching Mizzou’s performances. Now the rest of the country will get to see first-hand what makes Marching Mizzou spectacular.”
