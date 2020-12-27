COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An uptick in COVID-19 cases inside the Mizzou football program has prompted the team to pull out of the Music City Bowl.
An official announcement came Sunday afternoon around 2:30. In a statement, athletic director Jim Sterk said all football activities are paused until January 2.
"Since concluding our regular season and conducting four rounds of tests over the last eight days, we have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and after consulting with local health officials, our team physicians and MU Health's Dr. Steve Whitt, who is our representative on the SEC Medical Task Force, we unfortunately must pause all football team-related activities until at least January 2 to help contain the virus' spread and ensure the health and well-being of everyone within our program and the community."
The official announcement came a few hours after reports indicated the bowl game was unlikely to be played.
DEVELOPING STORY at @stltoday: It's 'highly, highly doubtful' that Mizzou will play in Wednesday's Music City Bowl, per source, after an uptick in COVID cases— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 27, 2020
The Music City Bowl between Mizzou and Iowa is “highly unlikely,” per a person with knowledge of the situation. Uptick in COVID-19 numbers at Mizzou.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 27, 2020
The Tigers scheduled opponent, #15 Iowa, has dealt with COVID-19 issues of their own. According to multiple reports, the Hawkeyes practiced for the first time in 11 days on Saturday because of the coronavirus.
2020 marks the second straight season that Mizzou football has recorded enough wins to be bowl eligible but did not appear in a bowl game. In 2019, the team was subject to a postseason ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.