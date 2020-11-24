COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou is leading the way in using social media to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Back in August, the university started paying students to post virus-related health alerts on Instagram.
The month-long campaign cost about $10,000 and university officials say it proved successful.
"It worked really well. We saw an increase in COVID, active cases, they peaked at the beginning of September on Labor Day weekend, and after that we saw an immediate dramatic drop in the number of active cases," said an University of Missouri spokesperson.
Now, other schools are following Mizzou's example. Fordham University in New York City are using their own social media accounts to post pandemic safety messages ahead of Thanksgiving due to the fear that college students could bring the virus home to their families.
