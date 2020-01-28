ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri will track the attendance of all new students on campus this semester through a cellphone app.
The app, Spotter Edu, uses Bluetooth technology to track whether or not students are attending class. Mizzou has already used the program for four years to track class attendance of freshman student athletes and athletes in academic trouble.
News 4 reached out to universities in the St. Louis area, including UMSL, SIUE, WashU and SLU. Officials at all four universities said they have no plans to use the app, but UMSL said it is launching a text messaging platform for better communication between advisors and students. The program is opt-in only to protect privacy concerns.
Syracuse is one university that already uses the app. Teachers there said it makes taking attendance for large classes much easier.
As for privacy concerns, the app, in its current form, has no means of providing student location outside of a classroom that is equipped to track attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.