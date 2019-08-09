COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Mizzou Athletics will start the 2019 football season by allowing the sell of alcohol at the stadium.
Mizzou will sell beer and wine within Memorial Stadium's public areas during the 2019 football season in accordance with the Southeastern Conference's newly adopted regulations, school officials announced today.
Beginning with the Tigers' Sept. 7 home-opener against West Virginia, alcohol will be available for purchase by fans 21 and over in several locations around Faurot Field.
"Since the SEC staff established its working group to study this issue in 2018, our staff has been working with campus leadership, including MU Chief of Police Doug Schwandt, and our Wellness Center team, to develop a detailed and thoughtful alcoholic beverage sales plan for Mizzou in the event that the SEC position on this issue were to change," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. "Based on the experiences of other institutions, we expect Mizzou football fans will appreciate this new option. We also expect alcoholic beverage sales at Memorial Stadium will help reduce the incidents associated with binge drinking that can occur on game day. We consider that a win-win for our fans."
In accordance with SEC policy, the sale of alcoholic beverages at football games will end at the end of the third quarter and fans with a valid ID will only be able to purchase two drinks per transaction at select concession stands.
