Mizzou to face Army in Armed Forces Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Mizzou football will be taking on the Black Knights of Army in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 22, it was announced Sunday.
The Tigers finished the season 6-6, becoming bowl eligible when they defeated Florida on November 20. Mizzou was slated to play in the Music City Bowl last season, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Army currently has an 8-3 record and is scheduled to finish the regular season against rival Navy on Dec. 11.
Tickets can be bought by clicking here.
